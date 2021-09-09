Troy teen arrested after firing into an occupied vehicle

TROY, Ala. (WDHN) — On Thursday afternoon, the Troy Police Department arrested a teen for discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle, according to a press release.

Jordan Xavier Stanford, 19, of Troy allegedly fired shots around University Avenue and Park Street.

Pike County Sheriff’s Department Deputies were in the area during this time and observed a male running. Deputies made contact with the subject, who was identified as Stanford; he was then detained.

A firearm was recovered from the scene. The victim was located, and it was discovered that her vehicle had been shot into.

The condition of the victim is not known at this time.

Troy Police Department Officers and detectives arrived on the scene to further the investigation of the shots fired.

Stanford was transported to the Troy City Jail for processing, and then later moved to the Pike County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

It was determined that Stanford is out on a bond on three felony charges that he was arrested on in March.

This is still an active investigation, and WDHN will have updates as they become available.