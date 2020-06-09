Troy University fires police chief for social media comments

TROY, Ala. (WDHN) — Troy University Chancellor Jack Hawkins announced Tuesday that police chief John McCall has been fired for social comments related to the death of George Floyd.

“After a thorough investigation, Troy University has terminated the employment of John McCall as chief of its police department,” Hawkins wrote. “His comments on social media about the tragic death of George Floyd do not reflect the values of Troy University, and we are no longer confident in his ability to serve our students, faculty and staff.”

McCall’s comments, which were preserved in screenshots by former students, said Floyd played a role in his own death during his arrest by Minneapolis police officers.

These comments drew ire from students and community members alike, who voiced their outrage to the university.

“Over the last few days, we have heard from many of you who have expressed hurt, anger and deep concern,” Hawkins wrote. “Your voices have been heard and shared with the investigating committee. TROY is committed to being part of the national conversation about racism, and our Dean of Students will be leading listening sessions with campus police, students, faculty, staff, alumni, and other stakeholders.”

Hawkins said the university’s goal is to learn how university police can serve campuses while staying within the university’s values.