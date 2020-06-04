Troy University police chief suspended for ‘inflammatory’ Facebook comments

TROY, Ala. (WDHN) — Troy University has suspended its police chief over “inflammatory” social media comments regarding George Floyd’s death, according to the university’s Twitter page.

A student took photos of Chief John McCall’s Facebook comments, in which he said Floyd’s played a part in his own homicide and discussed other matters concerning the president. The post, which urged students to voice complaints to Chancellor Jack Hawkins, then went viral, gaining over 400 shares.

The comments eventually caught the attention of the university’s administration.

Hawkins then released a Twitter statement via the university’s main account condemning McCall’s comments and saying that an internal investigation has begun.

“These statements do not reflect the values of Troy University,” the statement reads. “We firmly reject any suggestion that George Floyd contributed to his death or that his actions justified the lethal force inflicted on him.”

Statement by Dr. Jack Hawkins, Jr.:

Troy University strongly condemns the inflammatory comments made recently on social media by Troy University Chief of Police John McCall. He has been suspended from employment effective immediately. An internal investigation is underway. — Troy University (@TROYUnews) June 3, 2020

Hawkins’ statement also called for the reform of the criminal justice system and the end of racial bias in law enforcement, which disproportionately affects black Americans.

“We hear the voices of our students and the voices of all people who are calling for change,” he wrote. “We are committed to a campus culture and policies that ensure all people feel supported and safe.”