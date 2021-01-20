 

Trump pardons former state lawmaker Ed Henry

Alabama
Ed Henry

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. — A former Morgan County lawmaker’s name was on the list of last-minute pardons made by former President Donald Trump.

Former state representative Ed Henry of Hartselle received a full pardon.

Henry pleaded guilty to a federal theft charge in January 2019 in a scheme where prosecutors said he defrauded Medicare of thousands of dollars.

Henry was accused of working with doctors in Montgomery, Decatur and Huntsville who would give his company, MyPractice24 Inc., patient referrals in exchange for kickbacks to the doctors. The doctors also were charged in the case.

His indictment also claimed Henry’s company would bill Medicare for chronic care services and falsely claim the patients were paying co-pays. The co-pays claim meant Henry’s company would receive a higher reimbursement from Medicare.

Henry originally faced multiple counts but took a deal and pleaded guilty to one charge.

During his time in office, he spearheaded the effort to impeach former Alabama governor Robert Bentley.

