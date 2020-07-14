Trump speaking in favor of Tuberville as voters head to polls

US President Donald Trump steps off Air Force One, alongside US Attorney General William Barr (R), Ronny Jackson (2nd R), Candidate for United States Representative for Texas’s 13thCongressional District, and Tommy Tuberville (2nd L) Candidate for United States Senate from Alabama, upon arrival in Dallas, Texas, on June 11, 2020, where he will host a roundtable with faith leaders and small business owners. (Photo by Nicholas Kamm / AFP) (Photo by NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — On the eve of the Alabama Republican Senate runoff, Tommy Tuberville gave voters another reminder that he is President Trump’s choice to challenge Democratic incumbent Doug Jones.

Last night, Tuberville tweeted an audio clip of Trump promoting the former Auburn football coach in his race against Jeff Sessions.

“I’ll tell you that Tommy Tuberville is going to do a job like you haven’t seen,” the President said. “He’s going to take over and he’s going to be representing you and representing you well. And he’s going to have a call, direct line into my office. That I can tell you.”

President Trump endorsed Tuberville in early March. He has criticized Sessions, who endorsed him in the 2016 Presidential election and served as his Attorney General before being fired in 2018. Sessions indicated to reporters last night that he could win even without the President’s support.

“I would just note, four congressmen in the in the last month that he endorsed – three of them incumbents – lost,” Sessions said. “And they lost to a Republican candidate in the primary who was more for Trump’s agenda than than the incumbents were.”

Sessions said if elected, he would be President Trump’s “strongest supporter in the Senate” for the values the President ran on.