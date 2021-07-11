Trump stresses support of Brooks, takes jab at Britt, Shelby

MONTGOMERY, AL. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump repeated his support of Rep. Mo Brooks in the Alabama race for U.S. Senate, and took a jab at Brooks’ well-funded rival Katie Britt.

Britt said Saturday that it’s a sign of her campaign’s momentum. Trump reiterated his support for Brooks and took jabs at senators, including U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby of Alabama and U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky.

Britt was Shelby’s chief of staff but left to lead an influential business group. Trump, in a statement said, “Britt is not what Alabama wants. Shelby is retiring at the end of his term.”