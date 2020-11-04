Trump vs. Biden: How Alabama counties voted

President Donald Trump and Senator-elect Tommy Tuberville fared well in most Alabama counties Tuesday.

In an election that saw historic voter turnout, Trump won Alabama easily with 62 percent of the vote in Tuesday’s general election. Tuberville, who campaigned on a message of supporting Trump’s agenda, defeated incumbent Sen. Doug Jones with 60 percent of the state’s vote.

In 54 of Alabama’s 67 counties Trump and Tuberville, both Republicans, came away with the majority of the vote. In three counties — Blount, Cleburne and Winston — Trump had about 90 percent of the vote.

In 13 counties, Democratic candidates Joe Biden and Sen. Doug Jones garnered more votes. Their best performances were in Greene and Macon counties, where each received a little more than 80 percent of the vote.

Trump wins:

Autauga – 72%

Baldwin – 80%

Barbour – 54%

Bibb – 78%

Blount – 90%

Butler – 58%

Calhoun – 69%

Chambers – 57%

Cherokee – 86%

Chilton – 83%

Choctaw – 58%

Clarke – 56%

Clay – 81%

Cleburne – 90%

Coffee – 76%

Colbert – 70%

Conecuh – 54%

Coosa – 66%

Covington – 84%

Crenshaw – 74%

Cullman – 88%

Dale – 73%

DeKalb – 84%

Elmore – 74%

Escambia – 68%

Etowah – 74%

Fayette – 83%

Franklin – 82%

Geneva – 86%

Henry – 71%

Houston – 71%

Jackson – 83%

Lamar – 86%

Lauderdale – 72%

Lawrence – 77%

Lee – 59%

Limestone – 70%

Madison – 53%

Marion – 88%

Marshall – 83%

Mobile – 55%

Monroe – 58%

Morgan – 74%

Pickens – 58%

Pike – 58%

Randolph – 79%

Shelby – 69%

St. Clair – 81%

Talladega – 62%

Tallapoosa- 71%

Tuscaloosa – 61%

Walker – 83%

Washington – 74%

Winston – 90%

Tuberville wins:

Autauga – 70%

Baldwin – 77%

Barbour – 52%

Bibb – 76%

Blount – 88%

Butler – 55%

Calhoun – 67%

Chambers – 55%

Cherokee – 83%

Chilton – 82%

Choctaw – 56%

Clarke – 54%

Clay – 79%

Cleburne – 88%

Coffee – 74%

Colbert – 67%

Conecuh – 52%

Coosa – 65%

Covington – 81%

Crenshaw – 71%

Cullman – 86%

Dale – 70%

DeKalb – 82%

Elmore – 72%

Escambia – 66%

Etowah – 72%

Fayette – 81%

Franklin – 79%

Geneva – 83%

Henry – 69%

Houston – 68%

Jackson – 80%

Lamar – 85%

Lauderdale – 68%

Lawrence – 73%

Lee – 58%

Limestone – 68%

Madison – 51%

Marion – 86%

Marshall – 81%

Mobile – 53%

Monroe – 56%

Morgan – 72%

Pickens – 56%

Pike – 56%

Randolph – 78%

Shelby – 68%

St. Clair – 80%

Talladega – 61%

Tallapoosa – 70%

Tuscaloosa – 60%

Walker – 81%

Washington – 70%

Winston – 88%

Biden wins:

Bullock – 75%

Dallas – 68%

Greene – 81%

Hale – 59%

Jefferson – 56%

Lowndes – 73%

Macon – 81%

Marengo – 50%

Montgomery – 65%

Perry – 74%

Russell – 52%

Sumter – 74%

Wilcox – 69%

Jones wins:

Bullock – 76%

Dallas – 70%

Greene – 83%

Hale – 61%

Jefferson – 58%

Lowndes – 74%

Macon – 83%

Marengo – 52%

Montgomery – 67%

Perry – 76%

Russell – 56%

Sumter – 75%

Wilcox – 69%