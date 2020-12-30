 

Tuscaloosa 6-month-old found unresponsive dies, caretaker arrested for murder

Alabama

by: Drew Taylor and Phil Pinarski

Posted: / Updated:

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A Tuscaloosa woman has been charged with the murder of a 6-month-old girl Wednesday.

In a press conference with the Tuscaloosa Sheriff’s Office, authorities announced Jordan Taylor had passed away due to injuries she sustained Monday afternoon.

The child’s caretaker, 30-year-old Tiffany Washington was arrested and charged with first-degree assault and aggravated child abuse. Her assault charge has now been upgraded to murder.

At approximately 2:30 p.m. Monday, deputies with the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office were called to the 3000 block of 35th Avenue regarding a report of an unresponsive child. Washington advised that she found the child unresponsive and began CPR.  Members of the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit responded to begin an investigation.  

Washington is being held at the Tuscaloosa County Jail on a $150,000 bond.

No other information has been released at this time. The investigation is still ongoing.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

