Tuscaloosa County High School alumni calling on alumni president to step down

NORTHPORT, Ala. (WIAT) — Dozens of Tuscaloosa County High school alumni are calling for Corinne Weiss to step down. She is the current president of the Tuscaloosa County High School Alumni Association.

Billie Kennedy graduated in 1991 from County High and is angry and wants changes made.

“And I believe at this time the best thing for her to do is step aside. It just saddens me because thats not who we are as a school or who we are as a community. I know people have different polarizing views but to attach those to our school is unfortunate” Kennedy said.

Kennedy tells CBS 42 Corrine Weiss has been posting some racist and vile things on her Facebook and many feel like she must be removed from her position due to this.

“I understand you being able to express your personal views, but when you take on leadership you have a different set of responsibilities,” Kennedy said. “And her views have reflected negatively upon our school”.

A Facebook page was set up this week where many upset alumni have been posting their reactions. The page is called Justice for County High Alumni Association. CBS 42 chose not to show the racial images that some call inappropriate and insensitive.

This whole ordeal has also angered Taril Slater, he graduated in 2006 from county high.

“I am so upset and angry, I just think it’s very inappropriate what has been said and what was posted, we have to be mindful of what we are saying and doing at all times in society. At all times we have to be careful,” Slater said.

CBS 42 tried to contact Corrine Weiss on her Facebook page to get a comment, but she did not reply. But Weiss did post this comment Wednesday morning:

“Upon advice from my attorney, I publicly state: Posts, opinions, & memes posted here on my personal FB page are mine alone and do not represent or reflect the opinion of the TCHSAA, TCSS BoD, or TCHS School or any affiliate of the above-mentioned organizations. I have never intentionally posted controversial material, as TCHSAA President to the TCHSAA page, TCHS Alumni page, or The Class of 1960 page. Any confusion on this issue is just that – confusion”.

Dr. Walter Davie is also weighing in on the controversy. He is the Superintendent of the Tuscaloosa County School System. Davie released this statement.

“We are aware of concerns raised by comments on social media, made by an individual believed to be affiliated with the Tuscaloosa County High School Alumni Association. The Tuscaloosa County High School Alumni Association is an independent organization, outside of the Tuscaloosa County School System. The Alumni Association and its members are not governed by the policies of the Tuscaloosa County School System. Concerns about comments made by a member of the Tuscaloosa County High School Alumni Association should be directed to the Alumni Association’s Board of Directors.”

As a school system, our mission directly references respect for diversity, as well as the values of equity, fairness, accountability, and safety. TCSS firmly denounces any words and actions that do not align with these values” Davie said.

