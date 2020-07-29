Tuscaloosa cracking down on human trafficking

Alabama

by: Tim Reid

Posted: / Updated:

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The West Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force along with Tuscaloosa Police are cracking down on prostitution.

Oer the weekend, authorities busted two men for prostitution and police also rescued two young women after an undercover operation at a local hotel.

Lieutenant Darren Beams is the commander of the Task Force and also works for Tuscaloosa Police. Beams says both young women are getting help at a safe house where authorities take victims of human trafficking.

“They were there against their will,” Beams said. “It’s not something they woke up one day and decided ‘we want to be in the commercial sex.’  They were definitely holding something over these two females’ heads.”

The undercover operation happened Friday night at the Masters Inn hotel on McFarland Boulevard near the interstate.  Isaiah Williams and Demetrius Wright, both 25 years old from Cairo, Georgia, were charged with felony promoting prostitution.

“As you know the interstate is the same thing as a circuit in these types of operations, so we know one of these individuals, Demetrius Wright, has a lengthy criminal record of this activity in other states,” Beams said.

Beams said many who are involved in human trafficking and prostitution often like to run their crimes at local hotels near interstate 20-50 in Tuscaloosa. In November 2018, the previous owner of the Masters Inn was arrested for promoting prostitution.

“That location does have a history with us and it is on our radar and it was in the past, the previous owner cannot operate a business in Tuscaloosa county anymore,” Beams said. “But I can’t say in this case, that the hotel was complicit or aware in any way.”

According to Police in the past three years, authorities in the Task Force have investigated 33 cases of human trafficking and arrested 245 johns suspects.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

91° / 73°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 91° 73°

Wednesday

84° / 73°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 80% 84° 73°

Thursday

89° / 74°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 89° 74°

Friday

91° / 73°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 40% 91° 73°

Saturday

93° / 73°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 93° 73°

Sunday

93° / 72°
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon 40% 93° 72°

Monday

90° / 72°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 50% 90° 72°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

77°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
77°

77°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
77°

76°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
76°

75°

2 AM
Cloudy
20%
75°

75°

3 AM
Cloudy
20%
75°

75°

4 AM
Cloudy
20%
75°

74°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
74°

74°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
74°

74°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
74°

75°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
75°

76°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
76°

77°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
77°

78°

11 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
78°

80°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
80°

82°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
82°

83°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
83°

81°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
81°

81°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
81°

80°

5 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
80°

79°

6 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
79°

77°

7 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
77°

76°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
76°

76°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
76°

75°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
75°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories