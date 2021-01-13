 

Tuscaloosa mayor, police disappointed in fans who swarmed UA strip

Alabama

by: Tim Reid

Posted: / Updated:

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa Police say more than 5,000 students and football fans swarmed the streets near the University of Alabama campus on the strip Monday after the crimson tide defeated the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Mayor Walt Maddox says he was upset about the large group gathering, just a few days ago the Mayor announced block parties on the strip would not be permitted because of COVID-19.

“What happened last night is disappointing, we all know the stakes we are under and I understand the need to celebrate but those actions put our community and law enforcement and put yourselves in a very vulnerable position,” Maddox said.

Police were able to clear out the crowd and restore order by midnight.  Fourteen people were arrested and charged with: Resisting arrest, public intoxication and DUI to name a few.  Police Chief Brent Blankley says officers used pepper spray to disperse the crowd.

“Bottles started being thrown at TPD officers and police cars and at that point it started to get out of hand and for everyone’s safety,” Blankley said. “Pepper spray was used and it was sprayed directly at the ground.”

Two people sustained minor injuries and were taken to the hospital.

