Tuscaloosa PD investigating shooting that injured a child

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa police are investigating a shooting that left one child injured.
Monday evening, Tuscaloosa Police responded to a report of a shooting at Crescent East Apartments. Upon arrival, police found a child suffering from a gunshot wound.
At this time, the shooting is still under investigation. Check back for more updates.
