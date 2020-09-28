Tuscaloosa temporarily suspends online payments for water bills after ransomware attack

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A ransomware attack on the city of Tuscaloosa’s utility billing software has suspended online payments for resident’s water bills temporarily.

According to a press release from the city, Tyler Technologies, the vendor providing the software, reported a ransomware attack. Out of precaution, the city decided to not allow online payments.

“The safety and security of our citizens has always been the top priority of The City of Tuscaloosa,” Tuscaloosa’s Chief Information Officer Chuck Crocker said. “We will continue working closely with our vendors to ensure that all steps are taken to best serve and protect our community”

Tyler Technologies is now working with the FBI and has declined to provide more information on the attack.

Residents can now pay their water bills via payment dropbox, three-lane drive-thru during business hours or by check or money order through the US Postal Service.

