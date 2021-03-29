 

Tuskegee University confirms McNair no longer president

Alabama

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (AP) — A private, historically black college in Alabama is searching for a new president.

Tuskegee University’s Board of Trustees confirmed Friday that President Lily McNair will not be returning to the university.

Board chair, Norma Clayton, thanked McNair for her service but did not provide a reason for her dismissal.

According to reports most of McNair’s time as president has been spent away from the school for undisclosed medical reasons.

The university says Charlotte Morris will continue to serve as interim president until further notice. Clayton also says the university will begin a national search for a new president.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

70° / 52°
Fair
Fair 0% 70° 52°

Tuesday

77° / 63°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 40% 77° 63°

Wednesday

80° / 39°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 77% 80° 39°

Thursday

56° / 34°
Sunny
Sunny 2% 56° 34°

Friday

59° / 36°
Sunny
Sunny 1% 59° 36°

Saturday

66° / 42°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 3% 66° 42°

Sunday

74° / 49°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 74° 49°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

67°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
1%
67°

64°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
1%
64°

61°

10 PM
Clear
1%
61°

57°

11 PM
Clear
1%
57°

56°

12 AM
Clear
1%
56°

55°

1 AM
Clear
1%
55°

54°

2 AM
Clear
1%
54°

54°

3 AM
Clear
3%
54°

53°

4 AM
Clear
4%
53°

54°

5 AM
Clear
5%
54°

53°

6 AM
Clear
5%
53°

53°

7 AM
Clear
6%
53°

53°

8 AM
Sunny
7%
53°

55°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
5%
55°

59°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
59°

62°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
62°

66°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
66°

69°

1 PM
Cloudy
17%
69°

70°

2 PM
Cloudy
21%
70°

71°

3 PM
Cloudy
24%
71°

72°

4 PM
Few Showers
34%
72°

74°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
36%
74°

75°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
75°

76°

7 PM
Showers
45%
76°

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories