Two Alabama teens in custody for attempted murder of Opelika man

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Opelika Police have two teenagers in custody, wanted in connection to the shooting of a 24-year-old Opelika man.

Andrew Lewis Bryant, 18 of Opelika, and Jalan Druquan Spinks-Bryant, 18 of Auburn, were taken into custody by Opelika Police with assistance from the United States Marshall’s Fugitive Task Force.

The two suspects were taken into custody during two simultaneous raids by law enforcement officers. Bryant was located and arrested at 2100 Gateway Drive, Studio 6 Motel and Spinks-Bryant was located and arrested at a residence on Hurst Street, according to police.

Police say that both teens were booked into the Lee County Jail.