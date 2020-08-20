Two teenage suspects in custody in Lee County for attempted murder

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Two teenage suspects are in custody and facing attempted murder charges after a male juvenile was shot at the Opelika Mobile Home Park on Carol Avenue on Aug. 13.

Officials say Opelika Police officers and Lee County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene after a report of gunfire hitting multiple homes in the area around 5 p.m. on Aug. 13.

Around that time, a male juvenile that had been shot multiple times was taken to the East Alabama Medical Center by private vehicle to be treated for his injuries. Investigators found that the shooting was tied to the gunfire at Opelika Mobile Home Park.

Further investigation revealed that the injured juvenile was in a car with two female juveniles when shots were fired into the vehicle by guns of multiple calibres. The investigation led to the development of two suspects.

Donquavious Mondrell Moreland, 17, and O’Narrion Lanar Tolbert, 18, both of Opelika, were taken into custody and charged with three counts of Attempted Murder and one count of Shooting into an Occupied. Both were taken into custody on Aug. 19, with both bonds set at $275,000 each.

Tolbert posted bond the evening of Aug. 19, but Moreland is still in custody at the Lee County Detention Center.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651 or call the Central Alabama Crimestoppers at 334-215-STOP.