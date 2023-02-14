HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) is investigating a shooting that left two injured at a Huntsville gas station Monday.

According to a spokesperson for HPD, officers responded to a call at 404 Highway 72 East shortly before 11 a.m.

The spokesperson said two people who were involved in the shooting are at the hospital. HPD says one person was transported by HEMSI and other was brought to the hospital in a personal vehicle.

At this time, authorities say they don’t believe anyone else is involved.