Two killed in plane crash in Stapleton

Alabama

by: Kendra Day

Posted: / Updated:

UPDATE 7/29/20 4:50 AM: According to the flight-tracking website Flight Aware the plane took off from Jack Edwards Airport at about 6:45 Tuesday night and crashed 15 minutes later. The plane is a Beachcraft Bonanza registered to an LLC out of Florence, Alabama.

UPDATE (10:10 pm) – Loxley Fire Chief Tony Lovell confirms two fatalities in plane crash.

UPDATE (9:42 pm) – Multiple sources tell us the plane was flying out of Jack Edwards Regional Airport in Gulf Shores.

UPDATE: The U.S. Coast Guard said local air traffic control received a distress call about an aircraft going down. A Coast Guard helicopter happened to be on a training mission in the area and asked if they could help. The Coast Guard was able to find the crash site in Robertsdale near Middleton Fork Lane.

STAPLETON, Ala. (WKRG) — Three agencies confirm a small single pilot plane crash near Stapleton Tuesday evening. The crash site is north of Interstate 10 near Styx River. A Coast Guard helicopter is in the area.

WKRG News 5’s Brianna Hollis and Blake Brown are on the way.

LATEST POSTS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

83° / 72°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 83° 72°

Thursday

88° / 74°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 60% 88° 74°

Friday

92° / 73°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 40% 92° 73°

Saturday

95° / 73°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 95° 73°

Sunday

92° / 72°
Afternoon thunderstorms
Afternoon thunderstorms 50% 92° 72°

Monday

90° / 70°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 60% 90° 70°

Tuesday

89° / 70°
Morning showers and thunderstorms
Morning showers and thunderstorms 40% 89° 70°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

78°

10 AM
Cloudy
20%
78°

79°

11 AM
Cloudy
20%
79°

80°

12 PM
Cloudy
20%
80°

80°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
80°

81°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
81°

81°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
81°

82°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
82°

80°

5 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
80°

79°

6 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
79°

78°

7 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
78°

76°

8 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
76°

75°

9 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
75°

75°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
75°

75°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
75°

75°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
75°

75°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
75°

74°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
74°

74°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
74°

74°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
74°

74°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
74°

74°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
74°

73°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
73°

74°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
74°

75°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
75°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories