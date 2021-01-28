Two linemen suffered electrical burns, PowerSouth says

UPDATE 6:58 PM.:

PowerSouth has released the following statement on the incident.

Two PowerSouth Energy Cooperative line technicians suffered injuries due to an electrical contact-related accident near Opp, AL late today. The technicians suffered burns but were conscious and alert when Life Flighted for care. Our efforts are focused on our employees and their families during this difficult time. Our hearts and prayers are with them, their families and their coworkers. Ensuring the safety and security of our workplace is PowerSouth’s top priority. We immediately enacted emergency protocols, and will be working closely with authorities. We are also concentrating efforts to safely restore electric service to the affected area. Out of respect for the family’s privacy, PowerSouth will not provide any further comment.

UPDATE:

Sources told WDHN the accident happened in the Perry Store area. Power outages have been reported in areas stretching from the Coffee/Covington County line to the Coffee/Dale County line. Around 4,200 outages have been reported by Covington Electric.

UPDATE:

WDHN has received reports that areas in Enterprise have also lost power.

ORIGINAL REPORT:

COFFEE COUNTY Ala. (WDHN) — WDHN has been told two PowerSouth linemen are in critical condition after getting shocked in an incident on Highway 134.

A source tells us that Life Flight is on the scene to assist.

Power outages have been reported across Coffee County.

We will update as more information becomes available.