Two members of Congress introduce measure to censure U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks over rally speech

Two members of the U.S. House of Representatives say they are working to have Republican U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks censured for his speech made at a rally prior to a mob raiding the U.S. Capitol last week.

Democratic Reps. Tom Malinowski of New Jersey and Debbie Wasserman Schultz of Florida said Monday they were introducing a resolution for his censure. The resolution is the result of Brooks’s speech at a Jan. 6 rally that culminated in a mob breaking into the U.S. Capitol.

“The threat from these violent extremists remains ongoing, and many of my colleagues, Republicans and Democrats, fear for the safety of their families,” Malinowski said on Twitter. “Congressman Brooks, however, remains unrepentant. This will not be tolerated.”

Brooks has called the violence at the Capitol “despicable” and called for the culprits to be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. He also has made claims that there is evidence that the attack was orchestrated by antifa. According to the Associated Press, an FBI official said there is no indication that antifa activists were disguised as Trump supporters during the riot.

“Today is the day American patriots start taking down names and kicking ass,” said Congressman Mo Brooks during a rally Wednesday.

This portion of the speech given by Congressman Mo Brooks hours before rioters stormed the Capitol was cited in the resolution condemning and censuring him.

The resolution states in part, “Representative Brooks’ actions encouraged and fueled the mob, brought shame on the house of representatives, jeopardizing its reputation and institutional integrity, as well as the safety of its members and staff.”

“Do I believe Congressman Brooks thought there was going to be a riot? No. Do I believe Congressman Brooks should have known better than to say some of the things he said and then be surprised by what happened? Yes,” said Chris Lewis. Lewis ran against Brooks in the 2020 election.

News 19 asked him to share his thoughts on the rhetoric in Brooks’ speech.

“He certainly doesn’t represent all Republicans in the fifth district,” Lewis said.

A censure of Brooks would be a public rebuke in which he would be made to stand in the well of the House as the resolution to censure him is read by the House’s presiding officer, usually the Speaker of the House. A simple majority vote is required to pass censure.

As for whether Brooks should be censured…

“I think the people of Alabama need to address it. The Republicans of Alabama, myself included, myself included as a republican, need to address it,” Lewis said.

He says that comes in the form of community engagement with the local Republican executive committees and understanding how candidates get the green light to run on the Republican ticket in the first place.

“There’s a local executive committee that says whether or not that person can run on the ballot or not run on a ballot. It’s their decision and their decision alone so if im giving that decision to a group of people i want to know who they are.

If the resolution passes, Brooks will be the first congressman from Alabama to be censured.

The last time a House member was censured was in 2010, after Democrat Charles Rangel from New York was convicted on multiple counts of financial misconduct.