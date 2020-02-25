Two men sentenced for multiple armed robberies across Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WRBL) – The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Alabama has sentenced two men to federal prison for a series of armed robberies across central Alabama.

Marcus Greathouse, 41 of Opelika, and Branden Tyrone Matthews, 32 of Camp Hill, were both sentenced and ordered to pay restitution for what officials call a robbery spree that began in 2018 and continued over an eight months.

Beginning in January 2018, the two men committed ten robberies:

Jan. 26, 2018 – O’Reilly Auto Parts in Auburn, Ala.

June 20, 2018 – Auto Zone in Alexander City, Ala.

July 13, 2018 – Auto Zone in Opelika, Ala.

July 25, 2018 – Auto Zone in Eufaula, Ala.

July 28, 2018 – O’Reilly Auto Parts in Tallassee, Ala.

July 30, 2018 – Dollar General in Hurtsoboro, Ala.

Aug. 4, 2018 – Dollar General in Roanoke, Ala.

Aug. 5, 2018 – Dollar General in Montgomery, Ala.

Aug. 12, 2018 – O’Reilly Auto Parts in Tallassee, Ala.

Aug. 16, 2018 – Dollar General in Greenville, Ala.

“Greathouse participated in the Hurtsboro, Greenville, and the Tallassee robbery that occurred in August. Court records indicate that a pellet gun resembling a pistol was used in the robberies. However, the victims would not have known the type of weapon during the crimes,” according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

On Jan. 29, Greathouse was sentenced to 72 months in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release, as well as being ordered to pay $11,206.29 in restitution according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

On Feb. 20, Matthews was sentenced to 92 months in federal prison plus three years of supervised release. The amount of restitution Matthews will have to pay has not been determined yet.

Neither man is eligible for parole.