(WHNT) — It looks like the Alabama Crimson Tide may be switching things up at the quarterback position on Saturday in South Florida.

According to a report from 247Sports writer John Talty, sources told him that Sophomore Notre Dame transfer Tyler Buchner is expected to start on Saturday against the USF Bulls. Talty says sources told him Buchner took more of the first-team reps this week, with expectations he would start.

This report comes after Saban said on Thursday during his segment on The Pat McAfee Show that he thinks the quarterback position is like every other position.

“If you want security in your position, you need to play well,” Saban stated. “Everybody on our team knows that. I think everybody has responded in a positive way to try to get better and to improve. We’ll constantly evaluate that position as we do every other position.”

Sophomore Jalen Milroe started in the first two games for Alabama. He had two interceptions and was 14-27 for 255 yards and two touchdowns in the Tide’s last game against Texas.

Buchner did get some playing time in Alabama’s opener against Middle Tennessee State University, going 3-5 for 27 yards with one rushing touchdown. Previously, he played at Notre Dame under the Crimson Tide’s offensive coordinator Tommy Rees.

Saban has recently praised how Buchner has shown up in practice since his transfer to Tuscaloosa, noting his improvement.

“He played really well in the last scrimmage, and he’s done well in practice,” Saban said. “So we feel really good about how he’s continued to improve and develop and gain confidence in what he is doing and have a good feeling around his teammates and receivers.”

Kickoff in Tampa for Alabama vs. USF is at 2:30 p.m. and the Crimson Tide are 33-point favorites over the Bulls.