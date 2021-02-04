 

 

U.K. COVID-19 variant found in six Alabama residents, ADPH reports

Alabama

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The Alabama Department of Public Health said six Alabamians now have the U.K. COVID-19 variant.

This variant, B.1.1.7., is known to be more transmissible than the standard version that first made it through the United States. One person in Alabama has died from this variant shortly after getting it, and his body is being examined to see how the virus works.

“ADPH advises people to continue practicing the usual mitigation measures with emphasis on correct and consistent use of a two- to three-layered face mask of washable, breathable fabric, such as cotton,” the department states. “Other prevention methods include practicing social distancing, and washing hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CORONAVIRUS Tweet Feed

; ; ; ;

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Coronavirus GEOP Updates

Coronavirus Alabama Plan Updates

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

53° / 51°
Smoke
Smoke 0% 53° 51°

Friday

55° / 39°
AM Showers
AM Showers 52% 55° 39°

Saturday

48° / 41°
PM Rain
PM Rain 76% 48° 41°

Sunday

57° / 36°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 9% 57° 36°

Monday

62° / 50°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 15% 62° 50°

Tuesday

66° / 45°
AM Showers
AM Showers 50% 66° 45°

Wednesday

62° / 43°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 62° 43°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

53°

8 PM
Cloudy
1%
53°

54°

9 PM
Cloudy
2%
54°

54°

10 PM
Cloudy
5%
54°

55°

11 PM
Cloudy
7%
55°

55°

12 AM
Cloudy
21%
55°

55°

1 AM
Cloudy
18%
55°

56°

2 AM
Showers
50%
56°

56°

3 AM
Rain
70%
56°

56°

4 AM
Rain
91%
56°

56°

5 AM
Rain
93%
56°

56°

6 AM
Rain
83%
56°

54°

7 AM
Showers
52%
54°

52°

8 AM
Few Showers
31%
52°

51°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
23%
51°

50°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
50°

50°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
50°

53°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
53°

55°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
55°

55°

2 PM
Cloudy
0%
55°

55°

3 PM
Cloudy
0%
55°

55°

4 PM
Cloudy
10%
55°

54°

5 PM
Cloudy
18%
54°

53°

6 PM
Cloudy
24%
53°

50°

7 PM
Few Showers
32%
50°

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories