MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — U.S. Marshals in Mobile are searching for Willie Deangelo Thomas, also known as “Lo,” for violating the terms and conditions of his federal supervised release, according to a release.

Thomas has previously been convicted for federal drug trafficking and weapons charges and has a “decades-long criminal history.”

Marshals tried to arrest Thomas on Tuesday, Jan. 10 at a home on Cottage Hill Road.

Marshals said Thomas “has an extensive network of family and friends in Mobile and Prichard, as well as the Atlanta area.”

Thomas is described a five-foot-11 weighing approximately 200 pounds. He is 45 years old.

If you have any information in reference to Thomas’ whereabouts, you are urged to call the U.S. Marshals at 877-926-8332.