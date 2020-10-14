U.S. Marshals searching for Alabama prisoner on the run

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WRBL)- Alabama authorities and federal officials ask you to be on the lookout for a prisoner who escaped federal custody.

U-S Marshals say D’Anthony Dillard, 29, escaped from Dismas Charities on Fleming Rd. in Montgomery back on September 12. Since that time, he has eluded capture.

Alabama authorities say Dillard was sentenced to prison on federal firearm offenses.

Should you spot him, please dial 911.

If you have information about him that could help authorities, please call the United States Marshal’s Service at 251-379-5728 or Alabama CrimeStoppers at at 215-STOP (7867).