HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A mask requirement will be re-instated at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center.

Starting Friday, September 3, all visitors three years old and older will be required to wear a mask inside all buldings and on all simulators.

Rocket Center officials cite a “recent spike in COVID-19 transmissions” for implementing the policy again.

The policy applies to all Rocket Center visitors 3 and older, regardless of their vaccination status.