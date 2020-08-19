LIVE NOW /
Watch WRBL News 3 Nightwatch

UA announces COVID-19 classroom safety upgrades

Alabama

by: Tim Reid

Posted: / Updated:

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — When classes get underway Wednesday at the University of Alabama, students can expect lots of new changes inside classrooms to help protect them from COVID-19.

Plexiglass shields have been installed in front of podiums in classrooms. Matt Fajack is the UA Vice President for finance and operations. He says the goal is to protect students, faculty and staff from coronavirus.

“Many students need a face-to-face learning experience. We have limited space so doing things like you see behind me in this room and we’ve added plexiglass to increase the capacity for seating. We need to provide the safest environment possible for our faculty staff and students to limit the spread of COVID-19 within our university and within our community and within our state,” Fajack said.

Workers have also added 300 hand sanitizing stations, hands-free modifications to restroom doors, signs providing information on preventing the spread of COVID-19. UA student Jacquee Jessop says the upgrades for safety makes her feel more comfortable.

“Anytime I touch something It freaks me out. So having hand sanitizer everywhere is really great and the plexiglass makes me feel safer and when I go on campus to Starbucks they have a barrier.  So all the precautions are really nice.”

The safety upgrades cost $2.5 million.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

93° / 71°
Mainly clear
Mainly clear 10% 93° 71°

Wednesday

91° / 70°
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms 60% 91° 70°

Thursday

85° / 70°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 60% 85° 70°

Friday

84° / 69°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 60% 84° 69°

Saturday

85° / 70°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 50% 85° 70°

Sunday

86° / 71°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 50% 86° 71°

Monday

89° / 72°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 89° 72°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

78°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
78°

77°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
77°

76°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
76°

75°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
75°

74°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
74°

73°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
73°

73°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
73°

72°

7 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
72°

73°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
73°

75°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
75°

79°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
79°

82°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
82°

86°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
86°

88°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
88°

89°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
89°

88°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
88°

88°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
88°

88°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
88°

85°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
85°

80°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
80°

80°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
80°

77°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
77°

75°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
75°

75°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
75°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories