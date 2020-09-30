UA cancels spring break to ‘mitigate’ potential COVID-19 spread, winter break extended

Alabama

by: Phil Pinarski

Posted: / Updated:

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The University of Alabama has decided to cancel spring break next semester to avoid potential spreading of the coronavirus.

The university made the announcement Wednesday saying the semester will start a week later than originally scheduled to make-up for the lost week in the spring.

Here is the new schedule for UA for Spring 2021:

  • Jan. 13 – Classes start
  • Jan. 18 – MLK Jr. Day (campus closed)
  • Jan. 20 – Last day to drop classes
  • March 15 – Wellness/study day (classes canceled)
  • April 26-30 – Final exams
  • April 30-May 1 – Commencement

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CORONAVIRUS Tweet Feed

; ; ; ;

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Coronavirus GEOP Updates

Coronavirus Alabama Plan Updates

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

76° / 55°
A few clouds
A few clouds 0% 76° 55°

Thursday

82° / 53°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 82° 53°

Friday

72° / 49°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 72° 49°

Saturday

75° / 53°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 0% 75° 53°

Sunday

76° / 55°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 0% 76° 55°

Monday

76° / 54°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 10% 76° 54°

Tuesday

76° / 56°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 20% 76° 56°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

76°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
76°

75°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
75°

74°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
74°

71°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
71°

69°

8 PM
Clear
0%
69°

67°

9 PM
Clear
0%
67°

65°

10 PM
Clear
0%
65°

63°

11 PM
Clear
0%
63°

62°

12 AM
Clear
10%
62°

60°

1 AM
Clear
10%
60°

59°

2 AM
Clear
10%
59°

59°

3 AM
Clear
10%
59°

58°

4 AM
Clear
10%
58°

57°

5 AM
Clear
10%
57°

57°

6 AM
Clear
10%
57°

56°

7 AM
Clear
10%
56°

56°

8 AM
Sunny
10%
56°

60°

9 AM
Sunny
10%
60°

65°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
65°

71°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
71°

75°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
75°

77°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
77°

79°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
79°

80°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
80°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories