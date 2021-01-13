UA professors given option to teach virtually after Tuscaloosa Strip celebration

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Monday night, Tuscaloosa made national news as a large crowd of more than five thousand fans and UA students celebrated in the streets after the Crimson Tide won the national championship.

Because of the controversy and COVID-19 concerns, UA is giving professors the option to teach classes virtually for two weeks.

CBS 42 spoke to some UA students Wednesday on campus as thousands are back for the first day of classes for the Spring semester. Many like graduate student, Alex Sents, is concerned about the possibility of the Corona Virus spreading on campus as a result of Monday night.

“I am concerned about the actions of our students regarding the national championship Monday and I am really glad we won,” Sents said. “But I do think we should have been more responsible and I do think we will see a rise in COVID cases.”

Sents and fellow student, Yaelle Szoychen, are both glad the University leaders are giving faculty the option to teach remotely.

“I think that was a really good call, especially on our administration’s side to allow professors that option” Sents said. Yaelle Szoychen agreed.

“As of right now the school has decided to put classes virtually for two weeks just because of what happened on Monday so for the school to have to take those measures I think it’s kind of crazy.”

According the University of Alabama, the option for virtual learning is temporary but still offers the chance for students to attend in-person classes.