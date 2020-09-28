UA student finds derogatory note taped to dorm room over his support for President Trump

Alabama

by: Tim Reid and Phil Pinarski

Posted: / Updated:

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A student at the University of Alabama says he found a derogatory note taped to his dorm room door over his support for President Donald Trump.

CJ Pearson spoke with CBS 42 about the incident. He says the note had expletives on it and he was targeted because of his support for the president.

“I read the note and it had an expletive, it said ‘F Donald Trump,’ and ‘F y’all,'” Pearson said. “For me, I was disappointed. I was disappointed that this is the point we’ve reached in this country. Where we can’t have discussions about why we disagree. Instead, we feel the need to attack people for their disagreements.”

The incident is being investigated by campus police.

See the full story on the CBS 42 News.

