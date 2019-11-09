UA students, fans react to Trump’s upcoming visit

TUSCALOOSA, Ala (WIAT)– President Donald Trump announced he would be coming to Tide Country for Saturday’s game between SEC powerhouses Louisiana State University and the University of Alabama.

Since the announcement, the reaction has varied.

LSU and Bama fans talking game day with CBS 42's Jessalyn Adams

T-shirts reading ‘ROLL TRUMP ROLL’ are fresh off the printing press and up for sale on Amazon.

T-shirts reading 'ROLL TRUMP ROLL' are being promoted on social media and Amazon.

Another group raised enough money to bring “Baby Trump” to the game.

President Trump’s arrival and game attendance has city and university leaders planning for extensive security and more traffic.

Walt Maddox tweeted from a meeting Monday saying the city is preparing for an “epic” weekend.

Walt Maddox tweeted from a meeting Monday saying the city is preparing for an "epic" weekend.

UA’s Student Government Association has asked to students to refrain from “disruptive behavior” due to the additional security at the game.

