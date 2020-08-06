UA to lease furnished apartments to house students in order to isolate others who test positive for COVID-19

Alabama

by: Phil Pinarski

Posted: / Updated:

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The University of Alabama Board of Trustees approved a resolution to lease apartments that will be used to house students as well as free up apartments to keep students who test positive for the coronavirus.

The resolution sets aside around 252 beds at The Lofts at City Center to house upperclassmen who were originally assigned to Bryce Lawn or the Highlands. Students who test positive for COVID-19 will be taken to Bryce Lawn and the Highlands for isolation.

In a meeting with the board Wednesday, it was said that around 450 beds will be freed up around campus to isolate students who contract the virus.

This new lease agreement to provide housing will cost the university more than $1.2 million.

The rooms will be complete with utilities such as water, sewer, garbage, electricity, cable and high-speed internet.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CORONAVIRUS Tweet Feed

; ; ; ;

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Coronavirus GEOP Updates

Coronavirus Alabama Plan Updates

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

93° / 73°
A few clouds
A few clouds 20% 93° 73°

Friday

92° / 72°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 92° 72°

Saturday

96° / 75°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 96° 75°

Sunday

98° / 75°
A few clouds
A few clouds 20% 98° 75°

Monday

96° / 74°
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon 40% 96° 74°

Tuesday

95° / 73°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 40% 95° 73°

Wednesday

94° / 73°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 60% 94° 73°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

85°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
85°

87°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
87°

90°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
90°

92°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
92°

92°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
92°

91°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
91°

91°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
91°

89°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
89°

88°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
88°

87°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
87°

84°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
84°

82°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
82°

80°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
80°

79°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
79°

78°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
78°

77°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
77°

76°

3 AM
Clear
10%
76°

76°

4 AM
Clear
10%
76°

75°

5 AM
Clear
10%
75°

74°

6 AM
Clear
10%
74°

74°

7 AM
Sunny
10%
74°

75°

8 AM
Sunny
10%
75°

77°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
77°

81°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
81°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories