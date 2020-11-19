 

 

UAB adds new COVID recovery program for patients still experiencing symptoms

Alabama

by: Jake Chapman

Birmingham, Ala. (WIAT) – UAB Medicine has added a new medical program to help recovered COVID-19 patients still dealing with the effects from the virus.

As thousands continue to recover in Alabama, doctors and other experts at UAB believe the new program can offer patients help in many ways.

“There is so many people that we need to make sure that they have access to the care that they need,” Dr. Turner Overton of UAB said.

The program is designed to provide follow up care in the weeks and months after the virus has left their system.

Dr. Overton says some of the effects people are still dealing with are cardiovascular issues, even brain fog.

“Obviously, that is an area we are most concerned about because this is a respiratory virus, but you know, as we have learned, it gets to all parts of the body. It also has a bit of an issue for vascular tissues,” Overton said.

But experts like MSN Director of Ambulatory Services of UAB Donna Dye believe the emotional effects can be tough to recover from as well.

“Having that connection to know that we are here for them and that we want to help them through this, learn with them, is very important,” Dye said.

Dye believes quality care for patients goes further than quantity.

“This really gives us that platform to really focus on the individual. To make sure they have what they need through their recovery process,” Dye said.

Dr. Overton said in a zoom press conference Wednesday afternoon most doctors and nurses a part of the program volunteered their services.

“And our providers and as well as nursing and coordination center have all stood up and said we will take this on to meet the needs of our community,” Overton said.

To make an appointment with the program, click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

