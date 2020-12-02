BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Due to positive COVID-19 cases, subsequent contact tracing and injuries within the Middle Tennessee football program, Sunday’s game against the University of Alabama-Birmingham has been canceled.
This is the fourth game in a row the Blazers have had canceled.
UAB sits and 2-1 in league action and looks to make a third straight C-USA Championship game appearance if UAB can meet the league minimum for conference games played.
The UAB Department of Athletics is working with the Conference USA office on the possibility of rescheduling a game for this weekend. The Blazers have one remaining regular-season game scheduled for next Saturday, Dec. 12 at Rice.
More details will be released when they become available.
- Slim Jim jerky recipe creator Lon Adams dies of COVID-19
- UPDATE: Alabama reports 213,172 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 4,870 in Lee County
- UAB and Middle Tennessee football game canceled due to COVID-19
- Police searching for motorist who killed cat by throwing it out of Jeep into busy Oklahoma intersection
- UPDATE: Georgia reports 428,980 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 7,008 in Columbus