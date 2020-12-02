 

UAB and Middle Tennessee football game canceled due to COVID-19

Alabama

by: Jordan Highsmith

Posted: / Updated:

BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA – SEPTEMBER 3: Running back Spencer Brown #4 of UAB hurdles the pile during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Central Arkansas at Legion Field on September 3, 2020 in Birmingham, Alabama. (Photo by Butch Dill/Getty Images)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Due to positive COVID-19 cases, subsequent contact tracing and injuries within the Middle Tennessee football program, Sunday’s game against the University of Alabama-Birmingham has been canceled.

This is the fourth game in a row the Blazers have had canceled.

UAB sits and 2-1 in league action and looks to make a third straight C-USA Championship game appearance if UAB can meet the league minimum for conference games played.

The UAB Department of Athletics is working with the Conference USA office on the possibility of rescheduling a game for this weekend. The Blazers have one remaining regular-season game scheduled for next Saturday, Dec. 12 at Rice.

More details will be released when they become available. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

