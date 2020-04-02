UAB coach Bill Clark, wife Jennifer, donate $10K to deliver meals for healthcare workers

by: Phil Pinarski

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — University of Alabama at Birmingham football coach Bill Clark, his wife Jennifer and the Heart of Alabama Chevy Dealership donated $10,000 to Meals for Heroes to give free food to healthcare workers battling the coronavirus.

The Clark’s delivered over 400 boxed meals from Newk’s Eatery Thursday to the nurses and doctors at UAB Hospital.

If you’re interested in helping healthcare workers at UAB, you can donate money to Meals for Heroes by clicking here. You can also send your thanks and send prayers to the workers.

