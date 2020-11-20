 

 

UAB, JCDH physicians give COVID-19 updates ahead of Thanksgiving holiday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — App users, click here to view the stream.

University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) and Jefferson County Department of Health (JCDH) physicians held a joint press conference Friday morning to provide COVID-19 updates.

At 11 a.m. physicians addressed COVID-19 updates, current case numbers, latest vaccine and treatment news, and guidance about the virus ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. 

Speakers included:

  • Mark Wilson, M.D.: Jefferson County Health Officer 
  • Sarah Nafziger, M.D.: Co-chair of UAB’s Emergency Management Committee
  • Michael Saag, M.D.: Professor of Medicine in UAB’s Division of Infectious Diseases

