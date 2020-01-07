UAB pediatric surgeon dies in multi-vehicle car accident

SLIDELL, La. (WIAT) — A well-known Birmingham pediatric surgeon died in a crash crash in Louisiana on Friday.

Dr. Beverly Chaignaud, a pediatric surgeon at UAB and Children’s of Alabama and an assistant professor in UAB’s pediatric surgery division, was killed in a car wreck last Friday in Louisiana. She was 71 years old.

According to the Lousiana State Police, Chaignaud was involved in a multi-vehicle wreck on Interstate 12 near US 11 in St. Tammany Parish (County) on Friday, Jan. 3.

Louisiana State Police (LSP) Troop L responded to the crash shortly after 8:30 p.m. An initial investigation determined that the crash occurred when Chaignaud was driving a Toyota Camry westbound on Interstate 12 in the right lane.

Under certain circumstances, Chaignaud’s vehicle drifted onto the right shoulder and struck an unoccupied Nissan Pathfinder.

According to LSP, Chaignaud’s vehicle veered back onto Interstate 12 and was struck by a Freightliner tractor-trailer traveling westbound in the right lane.

Chaignaud sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased on the scene. The driver of the tractor-trailer received minor injuries and was transported to an area hospital.

The cause of the accident is under an ongoing investigation. Blood samples were collected for scientific analysis, LSP confirmed. Both drivers were properly restrained.

Dr. Chaignaud was from Lacombe, Lousiana.

Funeral arrangements are pending.

