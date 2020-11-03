UAH announces ACT and SAT are optional for 2021 and 2022

Alabama

by: Bobby Stilwell

Posted: / Updated:

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The University of Alabama in Huntsville has joined several other higher-education institutions across the state in making ACT and SAT scores optional for 2021 and 2022.

In a statement, UAH officials confirmed the change is being made as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, which impacted some students’ ability to take the exams.

“UAH understands that many high school students are experiencing difficulties in accessing standardized tests for college admissions and is giving applicants the option to submit test-optional applications where standardized tests are not required for admission.”

Dr. Christine Curtis, UAH Provost and Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs

Students applying for test-optional admission will still be required to complete the online application, submit an official high school transcript, and meet minimum GPA requirements.

Additional questions should be directed to UAH Admissions at admissions@uah.edu.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

On the Ballot - Georgia Ballot Measures

More On The Ballot

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

69° / 43°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 69° 43°

Wednesday

72° / 51°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 72° 51°

Thursday

74° / 57°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 0% 74° 57°

Friday

76° / 62°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 76° 62°

Saturday

75° / 66°
Cloudy
Cloudy 20% 75° 66°

Sunday

77° / 66°
Cloudy
Cloudy 20% 77° 66°

Monday

78° / 67°
Showers ending by midday
Showers ending by midday 30% 78° 67°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

66°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
66°

66°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
66°

68°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
68°

68°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
68°

66°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
66°

62°

6 PM
Clear
0%
62°

59°

7 PM
Clear
0%
59°

57°

8 PM
Clear
0%
57°

54°

9 PM
Clear
0%
54°

52°

10 PM
Clear
0%
52°

50°

11 PM
Clear
0%
50°

49°

12 AM
Clear
0%
49°

48°

1 AM
Clear
0%
48°

48°

2 AM
Clear
0%
48°

46°

3 AM
Clear
0%
46°

46°

4 AM
Clear
0%
46°

45°

5 AM
Clear
0%
45°

45°

6 AM
Clear
0%
45°

44°

7 AM
Clear
0%
44°

47°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
47°

53°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
53°

59°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
59°

64°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
64°

67°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
67°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories