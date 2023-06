BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Many students who attend the University of Alabama, UAB and the University of Alabama in Huntsville will not have to pay more for school next fall.

On Friday, the university of Alabama System Board of Trustees voted to freeze tuition for in-state students in the upcoming 2023-24 school year. The board said the decision reinstates a tuition freeze that was in place for several years prior to the prior school year.