University of Alabama preparing for students return to campus

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — University of Alabama students have begun the process of moving into campus dorms and many more into off-campus housing.

Nevaeh Guerrero and her family and friends spent all Tuesday morning moving her boxes, luggage and other belongings into her new dorm at Presidential Village. Guerrero is from Nashville and is studying to become a doctor.

“I am really excited but I feel its a little different because of everything going on right now but I am very excited and ready to be somewhere new and start a new chapter and meet a bunch of new people,” Guerrero said.

Tuesday was early move-in day at the university. Before students move back onto campus or participate in any campus activities, they must test negative for COVID-19. Anika Thompson is concerned about the coronavirus; she tested negative. The new freshman student is from California and is majoring in advertising.

“Yeah it’s concerning obviously, but if the school is opening up and everyone is wearing a mask and its nice to see that its a state mandate that everyone has to wear a mask,” Thompson said.

UA officials tell CBS 42 the school has taken steps to make sure all buildings, classrooms and dorms are sanitized and social distancing will be observed. Classes get underway at the University of Alabama August 19.

