 

University of Alabama student struck by train in Tuscaloosa

Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WDHN) — A University of Alabama student is recovering after being struck by a train as he attempted to cross railroad tracks in Tuscaloosa.

UA Assistant Director of Communications, Shane Dorrill, issued a statement saying that at approximately 1 a.m. Saturday, emergency responders assisted a University of Alabama student who was injured while attempting to cross the railroad tracks at Hackberry Lane and Meador Drive.

Dorrill then said the student was transported to DCH Regional Medical Center in Tuscaloosa for treatment.

“Our thoughts are with him as he recovers,” he said.

