TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The setup around Moody Music Hall on The University of Alabama campus for Wednesday’s Republican Primary Debate is a talker among students walking by.

“I saw this huge stage […] and everyone is creating a lot of buzz,” UA student Shannon Knobler said.

That buzz is the national attention the university is receiving with the debate set to be held on campus Wednesday night.

“Whether or not you agree with the party or any of the candidates that are running, the fact that

such a high-level event is being held here on campus I think it’s huge for the University,” UA student Luke Pollock said.

Pollock is one of several students who said the debate brings a different wave of attention to the campus. Fellow student Jack Cesare agrees saying it’s also a chance for students to learn about the current state of politics.

“You can learn a lot. I mean no matter what side you’re on. I think it’s a great learning opportunity if you don’t know anything,” UA student Jack Cesare said.

Though the reason for the attention is different than what students say they’re used to, they said it’s nice to be a part of the political conversation.

“It’s a big deal for not even just the town but like this is going to be a nationwide thing so I think it will shock a lot of people that they chose here,” UA student Nadia Nevells said.