University of Alabama to begin administering COVID-19 vaccinations

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The University of Alabama received 3,500 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

Officials will begin to administer the shots starting Friday on campus. Dr. Richard Friend says certain groups will be given shots first.

“Health care providers, first responders, capstone village residents, employees and the vulnerable population in the UA community will be the first to be offered access. We are following ADPH guidance and these thirty-five hundred doses have been prioritized for high-risk UA campus members” Friend says.

Many people on campus are glad UA now has the vaccine, including Emily Mott, a UA student. The vaccine is not required at this time but officials say it is highly encouraged; something Mott agrees with.

“It is a great step forward; we’ve had a tough year so I think getting a positive effect from it and getting the vaccine out there and getting people to get it I think overall it’s a great step forward and I think it will help in the long run getting everyone back to normal,” Mott said.

Dr. Richard Friend says the vaccine shot process is safe and easy.

“Our hospital docs including myself that have privileges at DCH have received the vaccine the initial dose,” Friend said. “There really were no side effects it was very safe and easy to tolerate”.

The vaccine will require two doses and administered 21 to 28 days apart. Those eligible for vaccinations will be notified by email sent to their UA email accounts.