University of Alabama Vice President of Student Life resigns following prostitution arrest

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WRBL) – The Vice President of Student Life at the University of Alabama has resigned after being arrested.

According to WIAT, our sister station in Birmingham, Myron Pope resigned from his position at the university after being arrested and charged with soliciting prostitution.

Pope was taken into custody on Feb. 17, 2022, by the West Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force. He was booked into the Tuscaloosa County Jail and was later released on a $1,000 bond.

On Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, University of Alabama President Stuart Bell announced Pope’s resignation from the university.