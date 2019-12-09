UPDATE: 18-year-old victim found dead in car at Valley Little Caesar’s identified

VALLEY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Valley Police Department has identified the victim dead in a car in a Little Caesar’s parking lot on Dec. 6.

Officers in Valley were first called to the scene at Little Caesar’s after receiving a call that there was an unresponsive person in a car in the parking lot.

At the scene, police arrived and found a person in the car. They later pronounced him dead. Police say that the victim was Jacob Andrew Neeley, 18, of Beulah, an employee at the pizza shop.

Detectives are still investigating the death. The results of Neeley’s autopsy are pending.