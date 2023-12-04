DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— A Dothan child has succumbed to his injuries sustained in a two-vehicle crash on the Ross Clark Circle.

According to Dothan Police, on Wednesday, November 29, 3-year-old Tristan McGowan and an adult woman in a 2005 Dodge Ram 1500 were exiting a parking lot in the 2300 block of Ross Clark Circle when a 2007 Freightliner hit them. The crash caused the pick-up truck and Freightliner to cross the median and go into oncoming traffic.

Police say McGowan was ejected from the truck and transported to Southeast Health before being life-flighted to Children’s of Alabama in critical condition. He died from his injuries on Saturday, December 2.

The Dothan Police Department would like to express our deepest condolences to the McGowan family, and all parties involved. Dothan Police LT. C. H. Watson, Dothan Traffic Division Commander



The crash occurred at approximately 2:05 p.m., and when officers arrived on the scene, bystanders were attempting to remove the injured woman and McGowan from the truck.

The unidentified woman driving the truck was sent to Southeast Heath with a broken arm. The woman and McGowan were the only occupants in the Dodge truck.

A 2011 Mazda 3 was also damaged when debris from the crash flew into its lane. No one in the Mazda was injured.

