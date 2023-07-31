GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — Officials have released more details and confirmed the identity of a 6-year-old boy who drowned in Geneva County.

Geneva County Coroner Donny Adkinson has identified the boy as Brantley Griffin.

According to Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms, Griffin was at a birthday party with around 70 other children at J&J’s Place at the Springs, a campground and spring-fed pool in Coffee Springs, when he went missing around 3:00 p.m. Sunday.

Helms said the family last saw Griffin in a playground, and it was initially believed he was somewhere in the woods surrounding the campgrounds or possibly abducted.

Before deputies arrived, several staff members and family members had searched the immediate surrounding woods, and an extended search began at around 3:30 p.m.

Shortly after 6:00 p.m., Griffin’s body was found by divers in the water of the spring-fed pool, according to Sheriff Helms.

During a press conference Monday morning, Sheriff Helms said Griffin had been wearing a flotation device throughout the day, but when he was found, he did not have any on.

Griffin’s body will be transported to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences for an autopsy.

Alabama State Bureau of Investigation, Coffee Springs Fire and Rescue, Bellwood Fire and Rescue, and Geneva Fire and Rescue aided in the ground search. The Coffee County Sheriff’s Office provided drones. Houston County Sheriff’s Office and Opp Fire and Rescue provided divers for the water search.

