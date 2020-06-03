UPDATE: Alabama DPH reports 18,554 COVID-19 cases, with 558 in Lee County

ALABAMA (WRBL) – As of 3/2 p.m. CDT, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting 18,554 cases of coronavirus statewide, with 651 reported dead to the virus.

Alabama is now also reporting numbers of probably cases and deaths, with now 297 probable COVID-19 cases and two probably deaths from COVID-19. The state also reports that in the last 14 days, 5,560 new cases have been confirmed.

Those numbers have increased since our last update, as the state of Alabama reported 18,354 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus as of Friday night.

The current number of Alabamians who have been hospitalized for treatment of coronavirus, to date, is not available today, with the ADPH tracker listing the spot where the data is normally displayed as “Not fully configured.”

We will update the hospitalization numbers in our next update if they are once again available.

In Lee County, there are 558 residents who have tested positive for the virus, down two from last night. In Chambers County there are 359 cases reported by the ADPH, down one case from yesterday’s count. Currently, there are 177 cases in Russell County, and 177 positive cases in Barbour County.

The live tracker managed by the state showing COVID-19 data continues to update in real time.

The state is reporting 9,355 presumed recoveries on the ADPH tracking site. The presumed recovery numbers will be updated by the ADPH weekly.

**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area contribute to the count of local cases in Alabama.