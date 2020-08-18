UPDATE: Alabama reports 105,815 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 2,861 in Lee County

ALABAMA (WRBL) – As of 3:00/2:00 p.m. CDT, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting 105,815 cases of coronavirus statewide, with 1,867 confirmed to have died from the virus.

Alabama is now also reporting numbers of probable cases and deaths, with now 4,546 probable COVID-19 cases and 69 probable deaths from COVID-19. According to ADPH there have been 14,290 COVID-19 cases reported in the last 14 days.

Those numbers have increased since our previous update, as the state of Alabama reported 104,595 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. 1,220 new cases have been reported, based on numbers in the ADPH tracker, since Aug. 17.

The current number of Alabamians who have been hospitalized for treatment of coronavirus, to date, is 12,958.

The total number of reported hospitalizations in the state will be updated Monday through Friday at 3 p.m., according to the ADPH.

Today, Aug. 18, the ADPH reports there are 2,861 reported cases in Lee County as well as 859 cases in Chambers County, 1,453 in Russell County, and 606 positive cases in Barbour County.

As of our last update, Aug. 17, there were 2,779 residents who have tested positive for the virus in Lee County, with 855 in Chambers County, 1,410 cases in Russell County, and 605 positive cases in Barbour County.

The live tracker managed by the state showing COVID-19 data is currently updating once a day at 10 a.m.

The state is reporting 41,523 presumed recoveries on the ADPH tracking site. The presumed recovery numbers will be updated by the ADPH weekly.

**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area contribute to the count of local cases in Alabama.