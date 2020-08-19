UPDATE: Alabama reports 106,784 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 2,888 in Lee County

Alabama

ALABAMA (WRBL) – As of 3:00/2:00 p.m. CDT, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting 106,784 cases of coronavirus statewide, with 1,876 confirmed to have died from the virus.

Alabama is now also reporting numbers of probable cases and deaths, with now 4,694 probable COVID-19 cases and 68 probable deaths from COVID-19. According to ADPH there have been 13,795 COVID-19 cases reported in the last 14 days.

Those numbers have increased since our previous update, as the state of Alabama reported 105,815 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. 969 new cases have been reported, based on numbers in the ADPH tracker, since Aug. 18.

The current number of Alabamians who have been hospitalized for treatment of coronavirus, to date, is 13,080.

The total number of reported hospitalizations in the state will be updated Monday through Friday at 3 p.m., according to the ADPH.

Today, Aug. 19, the ADPH reports there are 2,888 reported cases in Lee County as well as 859 cases in Chambers County, 1,462 in Russell County, and 613 positive cases in Barbour County.

As of our last update, Aug. 18, there were 2,861 residents who have tested positive for the virus in Lee County, with 859 in Chambers County, 1,453 cases in Russell County, and 606 positive cases in Barbour County.

The live tracker managed by the state showing COVID-19 data is currently updating once a day at 10 a.m.

The state is reporting 41,523 presumed recoveries on the ADPH tracking site. The presumed recovery numbers will be updated by the ADPH weekly.

**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area contribute to the count of local cases in Alabama.

